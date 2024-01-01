Arsenal watching as Bayern Munich push Sane over new contract talks

Arsenal are keeping tabs as Bayern Munich enter new contract talks with Leroy Sane.

Sane's current deal is now inside it's final 12 months and Bayern are eager to hang onto the winger.

However, Sky Deutschland says Arsenal are watching developments closely, where manager Mikel Arteta is a fan.

The pair worked together at Manchester City and Sane has spoken enthusiastically about the Spaniard's influence on his football at the time.

Sane has stated: "Thanks to him and his ideas I improved rapidly. I still have them in my head and I try to implement them in games.”