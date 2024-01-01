Pep pushes Man City to go for Bayern Munich winger Coman

Tribal Football
Manchester City are making a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

BILD reports City are considering bringing in the Frenchman for the coming season.

City manager Pep Guardiola  is said to be a big admirer of Coman - and the Spaniard would like to see the winger signed in the coming weeks.

If a deal goes through, it will be a loan agreement. Bayern Munich are looking for a club that will consider paying a large part of the player's salary.

Coman's contract with Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2027.

