Pep pushes Man City to go for Bayern Munich winger Coman

Manchester City are making a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.
BILD reports City are considering bringing in the Frenchman for the coming season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a big admirer of Coman - and the Spaniard would like to see the winger signed in the coming weeks.
If a deal goes through, it will be a loan agreement. Bayern Munich are looking for a club that will consider paying a large part of the player's salary.
Coman's contract with Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2027.