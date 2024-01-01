Arsenal captain Odegaard: Difficult being young player at Real Madrid

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard admits his time with Real Madrid was difficult as a teenager.

Odegaard concedes he struggled to overcome his whizkid tag when with Real Madrid.

He told the Gunners' YouTube channel: “When I arrived in Madrid and started training with the first team, all the great players were there, like (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Karim) Benzema and (Gareth) Bale.

"Going in there, in the locker room, and then going out on the field with them and seeing their qualities.

“They were unreal moments.

"(But) it was annoying. Everyone saw me as the little kid and all you want is to be seen as a normal player. I think it's also normal that when you play so young they pay you a little more attention."