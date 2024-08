Arsenal pushing to sign Espanyol keeper Garcia

Arsenal are closing on a deal for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Sky Sports says the Gunners are pushing to settle terms with Espanyol for Garcia.

Arsenal aim to bring in Garcia as cover for No1 David Raya, with the sale of Aaron Ramsdale planned.

He has been the Gunners' prime target this summer as they seek an established backup for Raya.

Garcia, 23, is a former Spain U21 international.