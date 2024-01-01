Arsenal captain Odegaard details injury setback; recovery hopes

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has admitted he was fearful about his ankle injury earlier this season.

The Norway star is out of commission for at least a couple of more weeks at present.

However, he initially feared the worst regarding the injury he sustained during the September international break.

"I think it was unfortunate to get the injury in the way that I did, but also it could have been worse," Odegaard wrote in the club’s matchday programme for a Carabao Cup win over Bolton.

"It was not a nice twist, and when it happened I felt it could be serious.

"I’ve injured my ankle before and the pain felt a bit different this time. That’s what scared me, but from what happened it could have been worse, so in that sense I got away with it a bit.

"Like any player, the first thing I asked the medical team was how long I would be out for, but it’s a bit tricky to say at the moment. In the early stages, it's crucial to get a proper rest and to make sure everything heals well. After that it’s about getting stronger and building it up again."