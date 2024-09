Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed Martin Odegaard is now "weeks" away from a playing return.

The Gunners captain suffered an ankle injury a fortnight ago when with Norway.

Odegaard said: "I think it's a matter of weeks, but exactly how long I can't say.

"Maybe we'll get a surprise.

"But I think it is unlikely that he will be back before the international break."