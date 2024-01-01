Arsenal captain Odegaard could miss North London derby after injury woe

Mikel Arteta is already without both Declan Rice and Mikel Merino for their Tottenham clash and now could be missing Martin Odegaard due to injury concerns.

The Arsenal captain received a knock with a challenge from Yankuba Minteh during the first half of last weekend’s hard fought1-1 draw against Brighton.

Odegaard received treatment on the pitch and continued the game before he was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli with just over 15 minutes to play at the Emirates Stadium after Joao Pedro scored an equaliser.

The 25-year-old is in the Norway squad which faces Kazakhstan before facing Austria on Monday evening and manager Stale Solbakken has given a worrying update on the Arsenal man.

"I think it's another bang," Solbakken said on Thursday. "I was about to say, I think it is something other than the bang, so to speak."

If Odegaard does not feature against Kazakhstan then it could be game over for him and the Spurs clash which always proves to be huge challenge even with the Norwegian playmaker.

This injury comes at the worst possible time as Declan Rice is suspended after he was sent off early in the second half against Brighton.

New signing Mikel Merino is set for nearly two months on the sidelines after fracturing his shoulder last week which leaves manager Arteta with little options in midfield especially after selling Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham earlier last month.