Arsenal captain Odegaard admits Prem "frustration"; lays out team's ambitions

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard says they're going for the lot this season.

Ahead of last night's Carabao Cup quarterfinal win against Crystal Palace, Odegaard laid out the team's ambitions.

The Norway international said: "It's down to us, we have to focus on ourselves and, for us, we're frustrated that we haven't won our last two league games. Whatever the other teams are doing, we can't control it, we have to look at ourselves, make sure we improve and sharpen our game in the key moments of the game.

"The main objective for this club is to win trophies and as a team we are determined to do that, we have said that for a long time now. We are in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and we will fight with all our strength also for the Carabao Cup.

"We accept this challenge and hope to have a good evening tonight and take another step towards the final."

