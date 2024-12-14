Arsenal boss Arteta explains Odegaard substitution in Everton stalemate

Arsenal boss Martin Arteta defended his decision to take off captain Martin Odegaard during their 0-0 draw with Everton.

Arteta admits the midfielder wasn't injured when he came off.

He said, "With Martin it was a tactical decision to try to change their rhythm on that side.

"I understand (fans being surprised). If Ethan (Nwaneri) comes in and he scores a goal, it’s a great substitution. If he doesn’t, you have taken your captain out. That’s football."

Asked about Odegaard's response, Arteta added: "The same reaction as (Gabriel) Martinelli and everybody. I am sure they wanted to play 90 minutes but that is why we have the subs, to try to help the team."