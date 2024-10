Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had a quick word with Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after victory over Saturday.

The 3-1 defeat for Saints was Ramsdale's first appearance at Arsenal since his August departure.

Speaking at the Emirates, Arteta said: "I wished him (Ramsdale) all the best.

"I congratulated him for the way Southampton played.

"I wish him the best. I hope they do well, especially for Aaron and the manager as well because they are a very good side."