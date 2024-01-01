Arteta wishes Ramsdale all the best at Southampton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a good relationship with shot stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

The goalkeeper departed the Gunners for Southampton at the end of the transfer window.

While Arteta had to let Ramsdale go for regular game time, he only wishes him well.

He stated to reporters: “Yeah. I called him straight away after I got the news. He was really happy. He’s a player that we loved a lot, very charismatic and he really put his fingerprints here at the club in the way that he was. It will be very good to see him.”

He added: “It is (hard to let him go) because personally I am grateful for what he did. When we signed him there was a lot of noise around him. We helped to create the environment he needed because we believed in his potential. He showed it and won the respect and admiration of all of us.

“And then the circumstances changed because this is elite sport and can happen. Then it was difficult to deal with that situation in a natural way and we decided to part ways. Hopefully he is grateful as well.”