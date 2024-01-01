Tribal Football
SNAPPED: Southampton keeper Ramsdale emotional on Arsenal return
Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ran through the emotions upon his losing return to Arsenal yesterday.

Before, during and after the match, Ramsdale was serenaded by Arsenal fans.

And it must be said that Ramsdale was also touched by the welcome.

This was seen when Ramsdale was on his way out for warm-ups, when he had to wipe the tears away.

After the match, Ramsdale could also be seen signing autographs for Arsenal's fans, while on his way off the field he again felt the love of the Arsenal fans.

 

