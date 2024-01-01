Arsenal boss Arteta: What I think of Slot

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot has earned a rave review from a future rival.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been effusive in his praise of Slot, who arrives from Netherlands side Feyenoord.

Slot is taking over from legendary ex-boss Jurgen Klopp, which will be a difficult act to follow.

Speaking to ESPN, Arteta stated: "I don't know. That's a question for him and the people that have decided to come here.

"Welcome to the Premier League. I think he is an exceptional coach.

“Obviously it is a bit sad to see Jürgen leave because what he has brought to the league, I think, is something unprecedented with his charisma, his way of playing and the moments he has created in this league."