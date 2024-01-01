Hancko: Slot will become best in the world at Liverpool

Slovakia star David Hancko has admitted he is unlikely to join Arne Slot at Liverpool.

The Feyenoord defender joined the club from Sparta Prague in 2022 on the say-so of Slot.

However, the Reds already have many talented defenders and the Dutchman is not likely to bring Hancko with him in the summer.

“I think that in three years he will be named as one of the best coaches in the world,” Hancko, who is a boyhood Liverpool fan, told Voetbal International.

“I can see that happening, because I know what he did with us and now he has the biggest platform to show that.

“I have a lot of confidence in him and his staff. And I don't express that appreciation because I hope that I will go with him to Liverpool, because that is unlikely.

“I have spoken to him a few times after the end of the season, but I don't think they are looking for a player in my position, so I don't think a transfer to Liverpool will happen. But I wish him the best of luck, he really is a fantastic coach.”