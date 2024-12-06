Arsenal boss Arteta: We want to be kings of set-pieces

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has no issue being labeled the 'new Stoke City' thanks to their success at set-pieces.

Arsenal defeated Manchester United in midweek with two goals from corners.

"We want to be the kings of everything," said Arteta on Friday.

"On set pieces, the best in the world; on high press, the best in the world; attacking in open spaces, the best in the world. Best atmosphere and stadium - the best at everything.

"Before it was we didn't score enough, we didn't challenge, we didn't win big games for 20 years. We want to be the best at everything."

Arsenal go to Fulham on Sunday.

