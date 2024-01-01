Arsenal boss Arteta: We've reached the final step - big titles

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits they are chasing perfection as the new season begins.

The Gunners have less than a month before the start of the Premier League, as they take a preseason tour of the United States.

Arteta is aware that the standards set by Manchester City mean they must get even better.

He told reporters: “We are so close. There are moments where we had really fine margins. We have earned to be there. We have to try together.”

On whether missing out on the title was a disappointment, he added: “Obviously when you are so close, you really want to grab it. But I think you have to analyze the whole thing. In the end, the outcome of this football club has to be to win major trophies. And we are in the process to achieve that. Very close. The level that we are showing is extremely high. But it's not been enough to win it.”

On achieving the club’s long-term plans, he finished: “We're certainly heading in the right direction and we are traveling at a really high speed with the things that we have transformed not only in the football side, but I think as a club as well. And now what is missing is to bring the big titles back home.”