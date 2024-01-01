Tribal Football
Marseille eager to add Nketiah to Greenwood in attack
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could be set for a move to the French Ligue 1 this summer.

The forward, who is backup at the Emirates Stadium, is ready to move on for regular game time.

Per The Mirror, Marseille are serious about bringing  him to the Stade Velodrome.

The French giants believe that Nketiah can form a strike partnership with ex-Manchester United star Mason Greenwood.

The latter completed his move to the club a few days ago, with United retaining a big sell-on clause within the deal.

Arsenal may want a similar agreement for the transfer of Nketiah, unless Marseille over a mega transfer fee.

