Arsenal consider swap bid for Palace defender Guehi

Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi could be heading to Arsenal.

The Premier League runners up are serious about strengthening their squad this summer.

Even after they agreed a fee for Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, Arsenal are pushing for another defensive signing.

Per the Sunday Star, the Gunners are ready to bring Guehi to the Emirates Stadium.

They are even prepared to offer striker Eddie Nketiah as a makeweight in the deal.

Nketiah may be ready to leave the club for regular game time, with Palace’s attacking style likely to suit his game.

