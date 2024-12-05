Timber says Arsenal's set-piece coach gives them an edge
That is the view of Jurrien Timber, who admits that he is relishing taking on teams in this way.
The right-back and his teammates beat Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday, with Timber scoring the first goal of the game.
Asked about this skill, Timber said: “I think so (gives an edge), I hope so. I hope so, because we are scoring a lot out of it. So I hope so, definitely.
“They (Arsenal’s set-pieces) look really dangerous and we feel really confident when we go into a set-piece as well, which is a nice feeling. We showed again how dangerous we are from set-pieces.
“I think that’s the most important thing, building different ways of winning games, and I think we did that this time.”
