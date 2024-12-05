Tribal Football
Most Read
Cacereno wingers Álvaro and Jaime: We can surprise Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund set to loan Man Utd defender
Man Utd to bid for Feyenoord playmaker
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Gallagher plays like Koke

Timber says Arsenal's set-piece coach gives them an edge

Ansser Sadiq
Timber says Arsenal's set piece coach gives them an edge over over Premier League teams
Timber says Arsenal's set piece coach gives them an edge over over Premier League teamsAction Plus
Arsenal’s reputation from set-pieces gives them an edge before games even begin. 

That is the view of Jurrien Timber, who admits that he is relishing taking on teams in this way. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The right-back and his teammates beat Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday, with Timber scoring the first goal of the game. 

Asked about this skill, Timber said: “I think so (gives an edge), I hope so. I hope so, because we are scoring a lot out of it. So I hope so, definitely. 

“They (Arsenal’s set-pieces) look really dangerous and we feel really confident when we go into a set-piece as well, which is a nice feeling. We showed again how dangerous we are from set-pieces. 

“I think that’s the most important thing, building different ways of winning games, and I think we did that this time.” 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueTimber JurrienArsenalManchester United
Related Articles
Maresca, Chelsea & dominating for 10 years? Not even Sir Alex nor Wenger made such crazy claims
Arteta admits set-pieces now crucial in Arsenal's attacking play
Man Utd boss Amorim rues set-piece defending for Arsenal defeat