Arsenal boss Arteta reviews Merino's first six months: He's been unbelievable
Mikel Merino, who joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad last summer, is returning to Spain this week. 

The Spanish midfielder has had a challenging start at Arsenal, struggling with injuries and adapting to the Premier League. 

Despite these setbacks, Merino remains a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans and is expected to play a significant role in the team's future.

Ahead of the game with Girona, Arteta told reporters: “Yeah, it's been quite unfortunate, to be honest, but Mikel’s character is unbelievable, so he's so determined, so we have some rhythm now, some momentum.

“He had very good moments, especially in the last few weeks with us, and unfortunately he had a little niggle, it was nothing serious, but we play nearly two and a half days, so you miss two matches. 

“He's fit again, he's available and I'm happy to have him on the team.”

