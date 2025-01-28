Girona coach Michel: Why we must win against Arsenal

Girona coach Michel says they're determined to sign off from the Champions League in the right way.

Girona host Arsenal in their final group game tomorrow night, with the Catalans already eliminated from the competition.

Michel insists it is crucual they offer the right "image" as they end a first ever Champions League campaign.

The match:

“There are many objectives to achieve tomorrow. The main one is that it is a Champions League match in front of our fans and we want to win after three consecutive defeats. The image is important and we want to maintain our prestige. We deserve to be in this competition because of our great last year and we must not forget that. In addition, a fifth place for a Spanish team in the tournament is still alive and we must fight for it. We have to win for the competition and our fans.”

Looking back:

“I have enjoyed this competition and as a club we must be able, perhaps not to return to the Champions League, but to repeat in Europe. It has come early for us, we accelerated a lot last year but the growth is there and the line is good.”

Setting the game:

“There are things at stake, but we must not motivate the players. We are competing against a big team and you cannot let any opportunity pass you by. Winning in the Champions League gives you prestige and there is always something to fight for.”

Change something?

“If I could do it… I remember that at the beginning of the season we were not in a position to face three competitions due to many circumstances. It was not possible to train with the whole squad at the beginning of the season and then without time it was difficult for us to have available players and do quality training sessions.”

Learning:

“In top competition you have to train the small details, in the Champions League and in the league. I have to teach the player that one metre is key to attacking and defending. And top rivals that metre… kill you. And it happens to us in both competitions.”

Goalkeeping:

“Pau López will play. After what happened at the beginning of January, he has trained well. I am calm about him, I hope Gazzaniga is not out for too many days and we have signed Vladyslav Krapyvtsov.”

The bad run:

“You learn a lot from defeats, but you don’t like them. We did a lot of things wrong and we can improve our game. We haven’t been able to impose our style in some games, but Arsenal always imposes it.”

Mercado:

“I am not into that. If someone comes, it has to be to grow the club and not because of losing three games. I have already said that the squad has a good level and I have to get more out of it. Something will be done if it has to improve the future and the growth of the club.”

Girona against the best:

“It can give us confidence, the fact of being able to compete against the big teams, but we have to refine those details to be closer to victory.”

You haven't enjoyed it?

“From the inside, we have enjoyed the experience and we have always competed at 100%. The players have too. The fans have experienced situations that have not been the best, but I have already said that it has come too soon as a club. We are growing but we don't have a stadium for everyone to be in, hopefully that will change soon, but I have images from Milan or Paris where people were enjoying themselves.”