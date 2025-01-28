Arsenal promise Nypan senior football amid Man City and Villa interest

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal have reportedly assured Sverre Nypan a place in Mikel Arteta's first-team squad if they secure his signature. 

Nypan, currently evaluating his options, visited London for talks with Arsenal on Sunday. 

Aston Villa and Manchester City have also made their pitches to the Norwegian's camp, per The Athletic.

While the details of each proposal are confidential, the source suggests Arsenal's offer includes immediate senior promotion. 

This promise could give Arsenal an edge over City, who plan to send Nypan to sister club Girona first. 

Arsenal's commitment might be the deciding factor in winning the race for the talented midfielder.

