Arsenal boss Arteta pleased with Skelly-Lewis emergence: It was planned

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he's delighted with the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly this season.

However, he insists talk of a quick England call-up is premature.

Ahead of tomorrow's clash with Brighton, he said this morning: "The focus has to be establishing being a first team player. Things will happen naturally.

"Regarding the PSR, thats the first intention that we had (for young players to be added). In the academy, the timeframe, whether you have the space in the squad.

"We have to try fill those spaces with the players that we have.

"We have put a lot of work (into the academy). The team have put in a lot of great work. We know the level.

"The system we have for where they are playing, for where they have to go."

On Ethan Nwaneri, Arteta also said: "He is a player that can play in various positions. It isn't a position that he has played a lot to be fair, even when he was at academy level, but he can adapt to the demands that we have in a few different positions.

"I think he did really well the other day."