Arsenal boss Arteta admits injury concerns persisting

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits their medical room is still crowded.

Ahead of facing Brighton on Saturday, Arteta says several senior players are still in recovery mode.

On whether Kai Havertz will be available on Saturday after recovering from illness, he said: "I think so, yes. The ones with illness, I think are going to be OK. They will train today and if everybody is fine then they will be available."

On Raheem Sterling's fitness, Arteta continued: "He is starting to do some stuff on the pitch so that is great news. Let's see how he progresses next week and we will see if he is available for the following week."

On Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, the manager added: "Ben is still a few weeks away and Tomi has done some stuff on the pitch but we have to see. It has been a long-term injury and we have to see how quick he progresses and how he reacts."

On if White can play again this month, Arteta said: "It might be a possibility, but he hasn't done anything yet with the team. The knee looks well, but he needs to load.

"I am positive he might be back quite early, but we will have to see."