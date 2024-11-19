REVEALED: How Arsenal 'hid' Odegaard injury from public and press

Arsenal went to great lengths to hide Martin Odegaard’s recent injury from everyone.

The Gunners were very cautious about who they told about Odegaard having an ankle problem and for how long he would be out.

The Norway playmaker is now fit, playing in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea before the international break.

While Arsenal were cautious about what they revealed, Odegaard ended up missing two-and-a-half months of action.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners placed a ball in front of Odegaard’s foot for a team photo earlier in the season.

They did not want anyone to conclude that he would be out for a lengthy period at that time.

