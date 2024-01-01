Arsenal boss Arteta: Nwaneri, Porter proved they can be trusted at his level

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his young players are earning their senior place on merit.

Ethan Nwaneri, 17, scored twice in last night's Carabao Cup win against Bolton Wanderers, with 16 year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter between the posts.

Arteta said: "It’s much better when they earn it and they’re here for the right reasons and they’ve done it.

"They did it by proving they could compete at this level in pre-season and that’s why today we trust them to get the job done.

"They need to see the door is open, the possibility is there. It’s achievable and hopefully that message gets across. Big credit to everyone involved in the academy. They contributed and gave us these players in the manner that they are, so I think a positive night for the team as well.”