Jack Porter breaks Arsenal record

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave a mix of youth and experience a chance in the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners played Bolton Wanderers in the third round at home on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite ringing in the changes, which saw Jack Porter start in goal and Ethan Nwaneri in attack, Arsenal won the game 5-1.

Arsenal did have David Raya missing out due to a thigh injury, while on loan keeper Neto is cup-tied.

Porter is now the youngest starter in Arsenal's history, while being their second youngest ever appearance maker.

The youngest is Nwaneri, who also played in this game, given he made his debut when he was 15.