Nwaneri "buzzing" after Arsenal double for Cup win
Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri was over the moon to get two goals in his first senior start.

The youngster got to shine from the beginning against Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

After a thumping 5-1 win over the lower league side, Nwaneri spoke about his pleasure at scoring two in a home win.

"I’m buzzing," he said. 

"I’m so happy to have helped the team go through to the next round and just ready for whatever’s next."

"It’s a great feeling when the club you love, the club you’ve grown up with the fans are chanting that," he added. 

"So yeah, it’s a good feeling.

"It’s a surreal feeling. It’s a feeling I’ve wanted to feel for almost 16 years of my life so to actually feel it, it’s crazy… just want more of it.

"All them players that I’ve played with since I’ve been like 9 and now we’re on the big pitch together, it’s a crazy feeling. You know, it’s good."

