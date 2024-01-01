Arsenal boss Arteta explains Porter chance: The right choice

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about the fitness of goalkeeper David Raya.

The shot stopper may be out of action for at least a few weeks with a muscle problem.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about the issue after a 5-1 win over Bolton in the Carabao Cup, Arteta stated bluntly: “We don’t know yet, he’s got a muscular injury.”

On Jack Porter starting in goal, he added: “Jack has been training with us since pre-season, we’re confident he can do the role obviously he plays in the international team, we’ve seen what he can do and we believe he was the right choice.”

On whether he sees himself in Jack, he finished: “In Jack? I wasn’t thrown in like this. I had a situation at 17 when I went to Paris when I went from playing in the B team to Paris that was a big step, I know a little bit how he feels, but I had a little bit more time to prepare than Jack.”