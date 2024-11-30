Tribal Football
Most Read
Hurzeler on Brighton's Veltman: He’s one of the most underestimated players in the league
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong
Amorim: Mazraoui is Man Utd's future
Man Utd boss Amorim explains subs for victory over Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal boss Arteta: Man City? Everyone has a bump

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal boss Arteta: Man City? Everyone has a bump
Arsenal boss Arteta: Man City? Everyone has a bumpAction Plus
Manchester City’s current struggles are not of interest to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was asked about City being 3-0 up in the Champions League against Feyenoord, only to draw 3-3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Citizens have not won in the past six games, losing five of them in a row prior to that contest.

As his team prepares to take on West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, Arteta told reporters: “What I have made of it is what they have done for nine years. I think that is what people have to talk about, how difficult it is what they have done for nine years consistently. And yeah, a bump, everybody has a bump. 

“For them, it is very strange because in nine years they never had it. But that tells you as well the level and the environment that we are in, that everything has to go almost perfect. 

“Performance has to be perfect, availability of your squad has to be perfect, things have to go your way and the opposition, the level is different, and it’s so hard to win.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

-

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityArsenal
Related Articles
Arteta on Man City's and Arsenal's title hopes: Everything has to go almost perfect
Newcastle join Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in race to sign Marmoush
Liverpool boss Slot plays down favourites' tag after going eight points clear