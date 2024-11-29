Arsenal boss Arteta makes Kiwior Jan call

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is insisting Jakub Kiwior must stay.

The Poland defender is a target for Fiorentina and Napoli ahead of the January market.

However, TMW says Arteta will insist Kiwior not be cleared to leave.

Arteta sees Kiwior as a key part of his defensive options for the second-half of the season.

Even loan attempts from Fiorentina and Napoli will be turned down over the New Year.

 

