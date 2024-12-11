Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta makes clear Gabriel Jesus sale claims

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Gabriel Jesus isn't for sale.

The Brazil striker has battled for minutes in recent weeks as he's struggled in front of goal.

At yesterday's Champions League presser, Arteta said: "Like all strikers, they go on phases and moments and that gap is becoming big.

"It’s true that obviously a lot of things has happened, injuries, absences of not playing or starting games that much but his attitude has been really good, it always is, and we’re going to try to help him overcome the situation as soon as possible."

Asked directly if Gabriel Jesus could be sold, Arteta added: "No, no sense."

 

