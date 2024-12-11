Arsenal boss Arteta opens door to January additions

Premier League giants Arsenal are ready to be active in the January transfer window.

That is the view of their manager Mikel Arteta, who admits they need to ensure they have a big squad for the rest of the term.

The Gunners are experiencing an injury crisis, with more than six defenders out for their Champions League midweek game with Monaco.

“The window gives us an opportunity to strengthen the team if we feel that is needed and we feel that we have the capacity to do that as well,” Arteta said.

“We are on it and just have to assess the situation because it is changing every week.

“At the moment not for the better, but I’m positive that in a few weeks we’re going to be in a better place.”

