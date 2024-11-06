Arsenal boss Arteta insists no doubts over Saka captaincy

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on young winger Bukayo Saka.

The right-sided forward has become more than a key goal scorer and assist maker for his team.

Saka is now seen as a leader by his teammates and has been named captain in Martin Odegaard’s absence at times.

Arteta told reporters yesterday: “Especially the way people look at him. People admire him, people respect him. 

“People want to be next to him. He’s got this capacity to inject this positivity into people, a very particular way of smiling and transmitting his energy and he’s one of our leaders right now. 

“He’s come all the way from the academy, he’s one of our biggest talents, biggest players, no question about that. He’s got that status in the team right now.”

