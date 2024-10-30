Mertesacker discusses seeking next Saka or Martinelli for Arsenal: An Under-8 transfer market?
Arsenal academy chief Per Mertesacker has detailed their junior recruiting approach.
Ex-Gunners captain Mertesacker hopes that he can find the next Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saka, Martinellii, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are among those youngsters who have shone in the first team.
Mertesacker told The Telegraph: "That is where the resources go and also where I need to present to parents.
"I would not call it an under-eight transfer market but it is probably close to that."
He added: "It’s the character that sets the ceiling. Kicking the ball around is not enough.
"We are big on respect and humility - you are here to respect yourself and make yourself better.
"You have to respect others and the environment as well."