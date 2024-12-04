Arsenal boss Arteta happy comparing Saka with Ronaldo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no qualms about comparing Bukayo Saka to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The English winger has earned comparisons to how Ronaldo blossomed at Manchester United in the late 2000s.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Arteta may take issue with Saka having an ex-Unietd player as a childhood hero, he chooses to see it positively.

Arteta stated to reporters: "To look is always good. The way Cristiano started his career, and when he joined Manchester United, nobody probably expected in the first few seasons he would be able to do that."

He added: "It was about his mentality, his work ethic, how he developed his skill, his chemistry with his team and to play in a team that has the capacity as well to be dominant.

"That is very, very important. I think Bukayo has got that context and if he is aiming for that, I think it is a positive thing."