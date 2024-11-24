Arsenal boss Areta hits back at Saka doubters: I'll show you his MRI!

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta snapped at Bukayo Saka's doubters after yesterday's win against Nottingham Forest.

Saka hit a screamer in the 3-0 win, having sat out England's Nations League ties this past fortnight due to injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about Saka's commitment to Engaland, Arteta said afterwards: "Well we can send an MRI scan, it's very simple.

"That's a communication that was very clear between the medical staff of Arsenal and England. He hasn't done anything, he was away and needed time to heal.

"He's done one training session."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play