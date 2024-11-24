Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Arsenal boss Areta hits back at Saka doubters: I'll show you his MRI!

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Areta hits back at Saka doubters: I'll show you his MRI!
Arsenal boss Areta hits back at Saka doubters: I'll show you his MRI!Action Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta snapped at Bukayo Saka's doubters after yesterday's win against Nottingham Forest.

Saka hit a screamer in the 3-0 win, having sat out England's Nations League ties this past fortnight due to injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about Saka's commitment to Engaland, Arteta said afterwards: "Well we can send an MRI scan, it's very simple.

"That's a communication that was very clear between the medical staff of Arsenal and England. He hasn't done anything, he was away and needed time to heal.

"He's done one training session." 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueSaka BukayoArsenalNottingham
Related Articles
Arteta: When Odegaard plays Arsenal are 'different'
Arteta happy to win landmark game for Arsenal
Nuno admits Forest "not good enough" after Arsenal defeat