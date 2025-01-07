Arsenal boss Arteta "gutted" for Nwaneri

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faced the media ahead of his team’s Carabao Cup semi final.

The Gunners are set to take on Newcastle United over two legs in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

With the Magpies flying high in the Premier League, Arteta knows it will be a huge test.

"Unfortunately, he has picked up an injury and is going to be out for a few weeks," Arteta said about Ethan Nwaneri missing the game.

"Muscular injury."

"Yeah, he didn't really know," Arteta added on the player’s initial reaction to being injured.

"'I am feeling something, what is it?'

“He has earned the right to step up and play for us and start some big games and impact those games in the way he has done. Gutted for him."