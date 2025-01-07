Arsenal manager Arteta: We're very excited facing Newcastle in Cup

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta cannot wait to take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

The two sides are set to play out a tough semi final over two legs in the coming weeks.

With the home game being tomorrow, Arteta hopes that the Gunners can make the advantage count in the first leg.

“We’re very excited to play the game in front of our crowd,” he said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“A semi-final, an opportunity to earn the right to be in a final and that starts tomorrow with two legs.

“Obviously they’re going to be two long games against a very competitive team, we know that, but very excited and we need a big, big atmosphere in our stadium.”

“I admire the Emirates the most - 100%,” he said.

“The way we can feel at the Emirates with our people is incredible and I’m very positive that tomorrow we’re going to create a big one against really good opposition in the semi-final of the cup that we want to win, so let’s go for it.”