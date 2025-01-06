Arteta confirms Arsenal midfielder "is going to be out for a few weeks" with muscle injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Ethan Nwaneri is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a muscular injury against Brighton.

Nwaneri suffered what Arteta has described as a “muscular injury” in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brighton after being forced off at half-time just moments after scoring the opening goal which Arteta said after the game was “bad news”.

The Spanish head coach has now opened up on the situation, confirming what many Gunners fans worries as the teenager is added to the ever-growing injury list at the club whose title chances take another knock.

“Unfortunately he has picked up an injury and is going to be out for a few weeks. It’s a muscular injury.”

“He didn’t really know (he was injured) to be fair. So he said: ‘I am feeling something, I don’t know what is it?’

“Obviously he has earned the right to step up and play for us. And now he has started some big games as well and impacted those games that he has done, in different positions as well.

“So yeah, I am gutted for him because that is going to stop a little bit. But it is another step in that development phase that he is in. I have been really happy with the way he has been going.”

The likes of Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and of course, Bukayo Saka are all doubts for Arsenal as they prepare to face Newcastle United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final this week. Now they will have to deal with the Magpies without Nwaneri who, despite his age will be another huge loss for the side.