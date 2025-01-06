Newcastle boss Howe: We must be at our best against Arsenal; Cup semi important for us

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says they cannot afford a slow start against Arsenal in tomorrow night's Carabao Cup semifinal.

Howe admits they will throw everything at the tie.

He stated: "This is an important game for us. We need to be at our absolute best, a high-level game. There is a lot at stake for us.

"We’ve got to be really good off the ball and solid defensively. We’ve got to cause Arsenal problems the other way. I don’t think we should overthink it, we just need to get that mix right. Let’s try and continue the good performances we’ve given recently and try and win the game."

On Alexander Isak's form going into the semifinal, Howe continued: "He will naturally (be keen to score), when you are on the run of goalscoring games that he is.

"The team is creating for him, the team is playing in a really good way for Alex and others. Alex is playing his part in that by finishing them off but the team is playing great and creating the chances for him."

On if Anthony Gordon will be ready to start after being forced off in victory at Tottenham on Saturday, he said: "Anthony was in a bit of discomfort, I would say. Only with the cut, which was a nasty looking one. Looking back at the decision, I thought it was a foul, I thought it was a clear penalty.

"He came away from that incident with blood on himself so we dusted him down. He went back on the pitch and performed really well for us. I thought he had a really good game, so we will see how he is today."