Arsenal boss Arteta admits Everton stalemate missed opportunity

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits their 0-0 stalemate with Everton was "very disappointing".

With Liverpool also drawing on the day, Arteta conceded they missed an opportunity on Saturday.

He said, "I feel very disappointed not to win the game. Obviously there was only one team who deserves to win - which is Arsenal. We did gave nothing away, not shots conceded, we dominated their play, didn’t allow them to run, no set pieces, high press excellent. We generated the chances.

"But in the last 20 metres we were missing to score goals - which is what you have to do with all the dominance because we have never been able to dominate it that way. At the end you have to generate the highest possible winning probability. We certainly did that. At the end if you draw the game you always want more. We want more. But I cannot ask much more from the boys apart from putting the ball in the net.

"Very disappointed. When you do what we’ve done against them today, you have to win the game. At the end this is football - the hardest thing is to do what we have to do in those last 20-25 meters. Credit to them as well, the way they defended, the way they blocked shots, the saves that Pickford made, the shape that they defend with. Honestly it’s difficult to ask something else from the team.

"OK, individually can we do things a bit better and with a little bit more quality and deliver that magic moment when it’s necessary? Yes. But that is not easy."

On his substitutions of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, Arteta added: "With Declan I had to take him off because he was feeling something. With Martin it was a tactical decision to try to change their rhythm on that side."