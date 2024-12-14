Arsenal attacker Havertz declares Everton draw as "very frustrating"

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz admits they weren't at their best for Saturday's 0-0 draw with Everton.

Havertz says the result was a setback in their title campaign.

He said, “It’s very frustrating. I think we controlled the game very well and didn’t allow them any chances. We didn’t manage to score and of course that’s frustrating, because we wanted to win the game.

“They are a tough team to break down. They are very solid in the box. Just the little details in the box, we didn’t manage to do them. We didn’t find the final pass. Sometimes I think the positioning in the box wasn’t perfect so we have to look at that and make it better next game.

“Firstly, I think we try to look at ourselves. Win games, get points. I think that’s the most frustrating point today. That we didn’t do that. We want to win games. We have to win that game today. We try to be positive, stick together as a group and make it better next time.”