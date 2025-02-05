Arsenal boss Arteta explains Dubai training camp

Arsenal’s match against Newcastle on Wednesday will be their 11th game in a packed start to 2025.

After the Carabao Cup semi-final, they will have a nine-day break before facing Leicester City in the Premier League on February 15.

Mikel Arteta and his staff plan to use the gap for warm-weather training in Dubai, hoping for a similar boost to last year.

In early 2024, a mid-season trip to the UAE sparked an eight-game winning streak, with Arsenal scoring 33 goals and conceding just four.

“There are a lot of things that will be similar,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“The location, where we train, but of course we will have to modify it.

“We are going at a different moment of the season, different numbers, probably the team needs a different stimulus, so we are preparing a few things and hopefully it will work like it has the last few times.”