Tribal Football
Most Read
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne

Arsenal boss Arteta explains Dubai training camp

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal boss Arteta explains Dubai training camp
Arsenal boss Arteta explains Dubai training campAction Plus
Arsenal’s match against Newcastle on Wednesday will be their 11th game in a packed start to 2025.

After the Carabao Cup semi-final, they will have a nine-day break before facing Leicester City in the Premier League on February 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mikel Arteta and his staff plan to use the gap for warm-weather training in Dubai, hoping for a similar boost to last year.

In early 2024, a mid-season trip to the UAE sparked an eight-game winning streak, with Arsenal scoring 33 goals and conceding just four.

“There are a lot of things that will be similar,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. 

“The location, where we train, but of course we will have to modify it.

“We are going at a different moment of the season, different numbers, probably the team needs a different stimulus, so we are preparing a few things and hopefully it will work like it has the last few times.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Arteta convinced of Arsenal motivation ahead of Cup semi at Newcastle: Time to go full gas
Arsenal boss Arteta hails Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly progress ahead of Cup semi
Newcastle boss Howe hoping double boost for Cup semi with Arsenal