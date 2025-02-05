Arteta convinced of Arsenal motivation ahead of Cup semi at Newcastle: Time to go full gas

Boss Mikel Arteta feels the excitement around Arsenal’s semi-final has only grown after their win over Manchester City.

Despite trailing Newcastle by two goals heading into Wednesday’s League Cup clash, he hopes they can pull through.

While Newcastle’s nine-game winning streak has ended with losses to Bournemouth and Fulham, Arsenal have won four straight.

Speaking to reporters, he stated: “When you compare the emotional state of the team straight after the defeat and the manner that it happened and how we are, today is very different because we come from very strong performances, some great wins and especially the last one at home against Manchester City.

“Let’s keep this momentum and after the game, we'll have a break. It’s the moment to go full gas, ready to go for it and try to approach it in the way that we believe is the best one to be in that final.

“The next step is a final in Wembley so we know how big that is, and you can feel it straight away. The boost the game against City gave us, the manner that we won it, and the fact that it is a game in the competition where we are closest to a final, so we're going to give it a real go.”