Arsenal boss Arteta hails Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly progress ahead of Cup semi

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly this week, highlighting their talent and maturity.

Ahead of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semifinal against Newcastle, he emphasised how both youngsters have been developing well and are adapting quickly to the demands of first-team football.

Arteta believes they have bright futures at Arsenal and will continue to play an important role in the squad’s progression.

On Lewis-Skelly, he stated: “The players will be best (placed) to express how they feel about Myles in this particular game, because they are sitting next to each other, they share the pitch which is the most important thing.

“What I’ve always said is how they feel about these young players when they come in - do they trust them, do they feel like they're stronger with them and that’s the feeling that I get when we give them that opportunity. For me, they are ready in our eyes, but in the team’s feeling as well, they feel that they can be better with them.

On Nwaneri, he added: “Very much, but with every player regardless of their age. Obviously, they each have a different component especially when they are not even 18 years old and we have other cases in the team. As parents, I imagine they rely on us to educate them, transmit the right values to them, looking after them, especially protecting them emotionally and physically. It’s a lot of responsibility, but thankfully we share it with quite a lot of people, and I think they are in good hands”

On Nwaneri getting close to becoming their top scorer under 18, he added: “I didn’t know about that record. The only thing that I want from him is that he continues to do what he has been doing and plays with freedom and tenacity when he is on the pitch. He has the ability to make it happen, and whether he does that or not will be a matter of time.”