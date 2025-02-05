Newcastle boss Howe hoping double boost for Cup semi with Arsenal

Manager Eddie Howe confirmed that Joelinton is "a doubt" for Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Magpies hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg and are unbeaten in their last nine away games in all competitions.

Howe also addressed the team’s hopes of reaching a second Carabao Cup final in a few years.

On Joelinton and Callum Wilson, he stated: “Joey was, after the game, put in a knee brace just as a precaution and is out of that now. We'll assess how he is with this game and I would say he is a doubt but we will give him every chance to be fit.

"Our centre midfield, we have good strength in depth in that position currently. Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley – three quality players who will all bring something different and can step in.

“There is a chance (with Callum). We have another training session to get through so we will see. Let’s get through training before we make a decision.”

On facing the Gunners, he added: “My message is we are at the halfway point in the tie. Against any opposition, the game is still very much alive. We have to do our part but I think the quality of Arsenal and the team they have, we have to be on our guard.

"We have to approach the game in a really positive and aggressive way, try to be ourselves in every moment and there will be no deviation from that. We are in a good position and need to make the most of every opportunity.”

On another Carabao Cup final, he finished: "Nerves and excitement are closely linked to each other as emotions and you have to try and focus on the positive side much more than the negative.

"I understand the brain can go in different directions but, ultimately, when you look at this game and we're in a cup semi-final, what a great opportunity we've got and that's if it is nil-nil.

"Forget any talk of a lead. What a great opportunity for us at home to attack the game, try and embrace everything in the face and do our best. That's what we're going to try and do."