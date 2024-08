Arsenal boss Arteta calls for more signings

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he wants to see more signings arrive in the final week of the summer market.

Mikel Merino is due to arrive from Real Sociedad.

And after victory at Aston Villa, Arteta said: "We are a little bit short.

"Iif we can do something we will do it.

"We need good availability from everybody, we don't have 23 outfield players and normally you have to be equipped like that."