Arsenal boss Arteta admits disappointment selling Smith Rowe

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he was reluctant to lose Emile Smith Rowe this summer.

The midfielder was sold to Fulham earlier this summer.

"A lot," Arteta replied when asked if selling Smith Rowe was disappointing. "When I had the talk with Emile, I really felt it.

"First of all because I have huge gratitude because he came into the team at a tough moment. I think he was the player that made our supporters and the team click, in a way. I don't know how to explain it but that was my feeling. Something changed when he came in the team. He created a different energy straight away.

"And I have a feeling like 'argh', that I have not got the best out of him. Obviously a lot of things happened in that time.

"From my side it was really sad, because I know how those boys feel when they are in that building, how hard everyone works to get them close to the first team, so I feel a huge responsibility to give them the chance. And now, can they sustain this level and make us better? That is the idea."