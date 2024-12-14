Arteta: Arsenal senior players key to Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly impact

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the positive impact of young pair Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly is thanks to the senior players.

Arteta insists the dressing room culture has been of benefit to both players.

“It is unbelievable,” said Arteta. “It is not for me to say, it is for them and they have already expressed the way (the dressing room) makes them feel.

“The way they look after them, the way they can look at certain people and say: ‘Wow, these are the standards I want to become’. That is a great example.

“The academy historically has been very, very successful and strong but there are moments as well. Sometimes you get a lot of players come through in the same position.

“They need time in the squad, they need a role in the squad, and then it is when you throw a player in. That is the key.

“They can be ready but the context in that team, dressing room, moment is not right. Now the work has been done and it is exceptional what everybody has done and now they have the right environment and they are prepared.

“And the jump is so big, from what you ask from them in the Premier League to the Champions League. It is a huge step. But they are showing they are capable of doing it.”

